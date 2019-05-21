21 May 2019 8:13 PM

Jacko Maree, president’s special investment envoy and chairman of council at St Andrew's College updates Bruce Whitfield on the Makhanda Municipality saga and progress to try to resolve a dispute over funding for relief efforts after the Gift of the Givers withdrew from the drought-stricken area. Maree also gives an update on his work for the President. Sizwe Nxasana, chair of Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme and founder of Future Schools discuss the business of student funding.