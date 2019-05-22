22 May 2019 8:15 PM

Mpumi Madisa, Bidvest’s CEO-designate talks about her career path, life challenges and expectations when she takes over as head of the conglomerate. Political and economic analysts discuss what they expect from president Ramaphosa’s new administration. Jamie's Italian restaurants are going bust in the UK. Justin Divaris, Sharehholder at Jamie's Italian in Melrose explains what this means for the SA branch.