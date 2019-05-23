23 May 2019.

The Money Show

Economists review the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged.  Personal finance expert, Warren Ingram share tips on how to divvy up monthly income in order to enjoy life, save for the future and not worry about money every month. Small Business specialist, Pavlo Phitidis gives some advice on creating a demand for businesses services or products where no demand exists.

EWN Headlines
US-China battle negatively affecting SA’s economic growth - Kganyago
US-China battle negatively affecting SA’s economic growth - Kganyago

The world's two largest economies are locked in an escalating trade battle, with tit-for-tat tariffs being imposed by the two sides.

Lesotho wool farmers accuse Standard Bank of helping broker defraud them
Lesotho wool farmers accuse Standard Bank of helping broker defraud them

Both the farmers and broker Maseru Dawning are clients of Standard Lesotho Bank, and photos and videos of long queues of people waiting to receive their money from the broker through the bank have gone viral.
'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries
'We're just as capable' - Saray Khumalo urges black women to break boundaries

Saray Khumalo made international news exactly a week ago when she and other team members reached the top of the world.

