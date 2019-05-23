23 May 2019.

Economists review the SA Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. Personal finance expert, Warren Ingram share tips on how to divvy up monthly income in order to enjoy life, save for the future and not worry about money every month. Small Business specialist, Pavlo Phitidis gives some advice on creating a demand for businesses services or products where no demand exists.
