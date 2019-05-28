28 May 2019 8:18 PM

Basani Maluleke, CEO of the African Bank Takes Bruce Whitfield through the lender’s company results and also shares how the bank is taking on new comers. Ranjeni Munusamy, associate editor at Tiso BlackStar Group explains the importance of ANC’s integrity committee and what it means for David Mabuza to be cleared by it. Edite Teixeira-Mckinon, Deputy Ombudsman at Short Term Insurance (OSTI) explains the nitty-gritty of short-term insurance.