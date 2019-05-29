The Money Show

29 May 2019.


Mahlatse Mahlase, editor-in-chief at EWN discusses what might be expected from president Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement. Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor and Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands takes Bruce Whitfield through their companies financial results.’  Boris Leyck , founder of Bodytec talks about the gym industry. 

28 May 2019.

28 May 2019.

28 May 2019 8:18 PM
27 May 2019

27 May 2019

27 May 2019 8:21 PM
24 May 2019.

24 May 2019.

24 May 2019 7:24 PM
23 May 2019.

23 May 2019.

23 May 2019 8:14 PM
22 May 2019.

22 May 2019.

22 May 2019 8:15 PM
21 May 2019.

21 May 2019.

21 May 2019 8:13 PM
20 May 2019.

20 May 2019.

20 May 2019 8:14 PM
17 May 2019.

17 May 2019.

17 May 2019 7:20 PM
16 May 2019.

16 May 2019.

16 May 2019 8:14 PM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Semenya to appeal IAAF gender rule at top Swiss court
Semenya to appeal IAAF gender rule at top Swiss court

Caster Semenya lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month over measures imposed by the IAAF that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.
No 'blue lights' or 'self-indulgence' for Northern Cape MECs - Premier Saul
No 'blue lights' or 'self-indulgence' for Northern Cape MECs - Premier Saul

In a tweet on Wednesday, Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said: "No pictures of me or any of the MECs will be mounted on walls of government departments in the Northern Cape province."
Ramaphosa's 'first' Sona due to take place on 20 June
Ramaphosa's 'first' Sona due to take place on 20 June

Parliament released a statement ahead of the president's Cabinet announcement.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us