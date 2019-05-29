29 May 2019.

Mahlatse Mahlase, editor-in-chief at EWN discusses what might be expected from president Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement. Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor and Darren Hele, CEO at Famous Brands takes Bruce Whitfield through their companies financial results.’ Boris Leyck , founder of Bodytec talks about the gym industry.
