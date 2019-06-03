03 June 2019.

With the CEO posts at both SAA and Eskom now vacant, what goes into the recruitment process? How hard is it to fill these positions? Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann tackles these questions. Chris Logan, Fund Manager at Opportune Investments analyses the Tongaat Hullet woes.
