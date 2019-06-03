The Money Show

03 June 2019.


With the CEO posts at both SAA and Eskom now vacant, what goes into the recruitment process? How hard is it to fill these positions? Andrew Woodburn, Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann tackles these questions.    Chris Logan, Fund Manager at Opportune Investments analyses the Tongaat Hullet woes.

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice
Mkhwebane pre-empts 'backlash' as she issues Gordhan with notice

The Public Protector served Pravin Gordhan with a section 7(9) notice, which affords a person being investigated by the office the opportunity to give their side of the story.

IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growth
IMF urges SA to speed up reforms to boost growth

The fund said following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election last month, a focus on policy actions to remove long-standing constraints to growth and accelerate job creation was a must.
Joao Rodrigues ruling not 'vengeful', says Ahmed Timol trial judge
Joao Rodrigues ruling not 'vengeful', says Ahmed Timol trial judge

Judge Seun Moshidi found that Joao Rodrigues should stand trial for activist Ahmed Timol’s 1971 murder.

