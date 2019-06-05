05 - 06 - 2019

Lesetja Kganyago, SA Reserve Bank’s Governor explains the ruling party’s calls for quantitative easing do not make sense and cannot be carried through. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex and Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst discuss the central bank’s mandate and calls for it to be expanded.
