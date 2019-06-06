06 - 06 - 2019

6 June 2019 8:41 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management explains why South Africa needs to attract R12 billion a month in foreign direct investment to prevent the local currency from being weak. Busisiwe Mkhwebane wastes scarce resources on Gordhan witch-hunt, according to Lawson Naidoo, executive Secretary of Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac). The Public Protector’s office phone in to defend their stance.