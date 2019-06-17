17 June 2019.

Sanele Zulu, Co-founder and CEO of Green Youth Network NPC discusses the Green Youth Network NPC and what will be on the agenda for the 6th Annual Green Youth Indaba. Gerald Mwandiambira, CFP and Managing Partner of Sugar Creek Wealth talks about unemployment and financial mistakes young people make.
