Chris Schutte, Astral’s CEO discusses with ongoing water supply issues and ignored court orders. He lambastes government's "concepts of a fourth industrial revolution, bullet trains and mega-cities". Nicky Newton-King, JSE’s CEO talks about the company’s trading update which resulted in the stock plummeting by 10%.
24 June 2019.
