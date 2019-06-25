The Money Show

25 June 2019.


Andrew Levy, Labour Economist and MD of Andrew Levy Employment and Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist of Econometrix discuss the ripple effects of companies retrenching staff in the country.  Francois Viruly, Property Economist in The Urban Real Estate Research Unit at University of Cape Town talks about the “night-time economy.”

24 June 2019.

24 June 2019.

24 June 2019 8:14 PM
21 June 2019.

21 June 2019.

21 June 2019 7:16 PM
19 June 2019.

19 June 2019.

19 June 2019 8:17 PM
18 June 2019.

18 June 2019.

18 June 2019 8:15 PM
17 June 2019.

17 June 2019.

17 June 2019 8:52 PM
14 June 2019.

14 June 2019.

14 June 2019 7:15 PM
13 June 2019.

13 June 2019.

13 June 2019 8:12 PM
12 June 2019.

12 June 2019.

12 June 2019 8:13 PM
11 June 2019.

11 June 2019.

11 June 2019 8:19 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
Rand firmer as dollar dips on US rate cut bets
Rand firmer as dollar dips on US rate cut bets

Stocks fell as investor anxiety mounted over this week’s US-China trade talks at the G20 Summit.
Mashaba mulls a 'borderless' SA
Mashaba mulls a 'borderless' SA

He said on Tuesday it appeared to him that other nations want to use South Africa as a case study for something which they wouldn't take part in.
Suspended acting PIC CEO More blames Ayo deal on Matjila
Suspended acting PIC CEO More blames Ayo deal on Matjila

She gave details of the controversial R4.3 billion Ayo Technologies deal that's suspected to have been secured through the flouting of procedure.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us