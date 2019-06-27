27 June 2019.

Warren Wheatley, Lebashe Investments’ chief investment officer discusses the group’s acquisition of the owner, Sunday Times, Sowetan and Gallo Music – Tiso Blackstar forever R1billion. Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank’s group chief executive discusses the group’s 9th annual Investor conference in the UK.
