Bruce spoke to Dave Hutchison, CEO of Sexy Socks, another business that claims a Woolworths product looks suspiciously similar to his own product. Ketso Gordhan, CEO at the SA SME Fund, explains how the fund works in How it Works. Plus, the winner of the Cape Talk Nedbank Business Ignite competition is announced.
02 July 2019.
