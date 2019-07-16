15 July 2019.

16 July 2019 11:15 AM

What went wrong with the Stringfellow Group? Reports of fraud charges related to unregulated investments in which clients may have lost as much as R100m. Robert Walton, CEO at Boutique Collective Investments, Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider and Brandon Topham, Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) discuss the matter.