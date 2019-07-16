16 July 2019.

Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH takes Bruce Whitfield through the group’s corruption probe findings. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday looks how the first moonlanding changed the world and the new crop of billionaire explorers such as Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos.
