The Money Show

19 July 2019.


Zeder supports the acquisition of Pioneer Foods by PepsiCo and Bruce spoke to the CEO. The transaction will be one of PepsiCo’s largest acquisitions outside of the US. Also the best bits and Brutal Bizquiz.

 

Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
19 men suspected to be human trafficking victims rescued in Mondeo
19 men suspected to be human trafficking victims rescued in Mondeo

The Hawks said the victims, who were believed to be Ethiopian nationals, were rescued on Friday following a tip-off.
City of CT to face court action over MyCiTi N2 Express service
City of CT to face court action over MyCiTi N2 Express service

Codeta claimed the service has been illegally taken over by other operators.

Old Mutual doesn’t want Peter Moyo back after court case
Old Mutual doesn’t want Peter Moyo back after court case

Peter Moyo was fired because of a conflict of interest involving a company he founded, NMT Capital.

