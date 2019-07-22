22 July 2019.

Chris Griffith, CEO of Anglo-American Platinum takes Bruce Whitfield through the financial results and the company’s decision to declare a chunky R11 per share interim dividend as its profit trebled due to higher prices. Bruce Cameron, Retired Editor, Personal Finance with the Saturday Star share his saving and investing philosophies.
