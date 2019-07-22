22 July 2019.

The Money Show

Chris Griffith, CEO of Anglo-American Platinum takes Bruce Whitfield through the financial results and the company’s decision to declare a chunky R11 per share interim dividend as its profit trebled due to higher prices.  Bruce Cameron, Retired Editor, Personal Finance with the Saturday Star share his saving and investing philosophies.

Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
DUT, UKZN students protest over NSFAS and accommodation

Student leaders said neighbouring institutions may join in if the impasse related to academic exclusion and poor accommodation was not resolved.

Matjila: I didn’t know Erin Energy was insolvent when PIC invested in it

The Public Investment Corporation lost R330 million in a deal with Erin Energy Corporation.

No end in sight to MyCiTi N2 Express service impasse

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the service needed to be operational again.
