23 July 2019 8:16 PM

Lord Peter Hain analyses Boris Johnson’s character as the new UK Prime Minister. Kumba released interim results marking three years of fatality-free mining. Themba Mkhwanazi, CEO Kumba Iron Ore takes Bruce Whitfield through the financial results. Pieter du Toitm Author of The Stellenbosch Mafia: Inside the Billionaires Club talks about his new book and how the Stellenbosch mafia works.