24 July 2019.


Gidon Novick, founder of Lucid Ventures and other business veterans start new hotel group Home Suite Hotels. Gidon says their hotel concept is somewhere between the home comforts that AirBnB offers and the sophistication of traditional hotels.   Daniel Silke, Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy discusses the massive taxpayer bailouts of parastatals.

The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Over 250,000 undocumented pupils in Gauteng schools - Lesufi
Over 250,000 undocumented pupils in Gauteng schools - Lesufi

In his oral submission to the Alex inquiry, MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed how the admissions of non-documented learners affected his department’s budget.
Mbalula announces plans to improve railway system as strike looms
Mbalula announces plans to improve railway system as strike looms

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said an immediate priority was the urgent implementation of interventions to deal with the struggling Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.
Hanekom denies feeding EFF information about ousting Zuma
Hanekom denies feeding EFF information about ousting Zuma

Last year, the ANC in Parliament decided it would support a motion of no confidence in the former president if he failed to resign as ordered by the party.
