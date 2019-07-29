The Money Show

29 July 2019.


Peter Attard Montalto , Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analyses the announcement of Jabu Mabuza being an interim executive Chairman for Eskom as well as acting CEO of Eskom.  Prof Nicola Kleyn, Dean and Marketing Expert at Gordon Institute Of Business Science shares her investing and money saving tips.  

EWN Headlines
Four students shot dead at Sudan protest - opposition medics
Four students shot dead at Sudan protest - opposition medics

A group of doctors linked to the opposition said the five were hit during a demonstration by high school pupils in the main city in Sudan’s North Kordofan state.
Stats SA: HIV prevalence shows steady decline in SA
Stats SA: HIV prevalence shows steady decline in SA

The latest statistics on HIV showed the overall HIV prevalence rate was approximately 13.5% among the South African population.

1 person dead, over 1,000 left homeless after Masiphumelele shack fire
1 person dead, over 1,000 left homeless after Masiphumelele shack fire

The City of Cape Town said the blaze destroyed 256 structures, affecting more than 1,200 people.
