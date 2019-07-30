30 July 2019 8:14 PM

Jabu Mabuza, chair and acting-CEO of Eskom takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results which reported a net loss of R20.7-billion. Nicky Newton-King, CEO of JSE Limited announces her resignation from the company after eight years at the helm. Andrew Levy, Labour Economist and MD of Andrew Levy Employment analyses SA’s unemployment rate which jumped to an 11-year high of 29% in the second quarter of the year.