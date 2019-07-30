The Money Show

30 July 2019.


Jabu Mabuza, chair and acting-CEO of Eskom takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results which reported a net loss of R20.7-billion. Nicky Newton-King, CEO of JSE Limited announces her resignation from the company after eight years at the helm. Andrew Levy, Labour Economist and MD of Andrew Levy Employment analyses SA’s unemployment rate which  jumped to an 11-year high of 29% in the second quarter of the year.

29 July 2019.

29 July 2019.

29 July 2019 8:23 PM
26 July 2019

26 July 2019

26 July 2019 7:54 PM
25 July 2019.

25 July 2019.

25 July 2019 8:15 PM
24 July 2019.

24 July 2019.

24 July 2019 8:18 PM
23 July 2019.

23 July 2019.

23 July 2019 8:16 PM
22 July 2019.

22 July 2019.

22 July 2019 8:14 PM
19 July 2019.

19 July 2019.

19 July 2019 7:42 PM
18 July 2019.

18 July 2019.

18 July 2019 8:16 PM
17 July 2019.

17 July 2019.

17 July 2019 8:17 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Maimane calls for urgent Parly debate after latest unemployment figures
Maimane calls for urgent Parly debate after latest unemployment figures

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wrote to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asking for the debate to be scheduled as soon as possible.
Cele promises to find Senzo Meyiwa’s killers
Cele promises to find Senzo Meyiwa’s killers

Police Minister Bheki Cele said a special investigating team was appointed and the police would solve the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.
Semenya to miss Doha worlds after Swiss court ruling
Semenya to miss Doha worlds after Swiss court ruling

Caster Semenya's representatives said: 'A single judge of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court reversed prior rulings that had temporarily suspended the IAAF regulations'.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us