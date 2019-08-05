05 August 2019.

5 August 2019 8:12 PM

Sipho Pityana, president of Business Unity SA (Busa) and Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investments and Research Services discuss the country’s pedestrian economic growth under president Cyril Ramaphosa. They also discuss what the government and the private sector needs to do to get the economy growing faster. Dan Moyane, veteran broadcaster talks about his career path and share his investing and money saving tips.