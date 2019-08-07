The Money Show

Pravin Gordhan says government 'is in control'


Public enterprise minister, Pravin Gordhan phone-in the show and defends the way and strategy the government is trying to fix Eskom and other parastatals. He believes the country will be back on its knees again. Mark Barnes, SA Post Office’s former CEO explains why he left the post office abruptly. 

