Africa Business Focus: The myths around barriers to doing business in Francophone Africa


Paul Runge | Director at Africa House

13 August 2019.

13 August 2019 8:14 PM
Steinhoff International s it's considering further disposal of its assets as it closes in on a long-term deal with creditors.

13 August 2019 7:03 PM
Make Money Mondays with DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane)

12 August 2019 8:37 PM
12 August 2019.

12 August 2019 8:16 PM
How to create a prosperous South African economy according to Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks

12 August 2019 7:28 PM
Should companies or high profile individuals make political party donations?

12 August 2019 7:15 PM
09 August 2019.

9 August 2019 7:37 PM
08 August 2019

8 August 2019 8:38 PM
Pravin Gordhan says government 'is in control'

7 August 2019 8:12 PM
EWN Headlines
CAR militias abuse peace deal to tighten grip, say experts
A new report to the UN says impediments to peace range from attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers to 'doublespeak' from rebel forces, banditry and arms trafficking.

Asia markets rally as Trump tariff delay boost trade war hopes
High-yielding, riskier currencies also enjoyed some gains with the Mexican peso and South African rand more than one percent higher, South Korea's won gaining 0.8% and the Indonesian rupiah 0.6% up.

Jonas: There’d be no state capture if ANC wasn’t captured
Mcebisi Jonas was speaking at the launch of his book 'After Dawn: Hope After State Capture' on Tuesday evening.
