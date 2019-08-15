15 August 2019.

The bond yield curve is inverted. This points to a recession. Gordon Kerr, Fixed Income Specialist with RMB explains how this may affect the global economy. Michael Mark, Truworths’s CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and analyses the country’s retail sector.
