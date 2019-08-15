15 August 2019.

The Money Show

The bond yield curve is inverted. This points to a recession. Gordon Kerr, Fixed Income Specialist with RMB explains how this may affect the global economy.  Michael Mark, Truworths’s CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and analyses the country’s retail sector.

14 August 2019.

13 August 2019.

Make Money Mondays with DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane)

How to create a prosperous South African economy according to Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks

Should companies or high profile individuals make political party donations?

09 August 2019.

08 August 2019

Pravin Gordhan says government 'is in control'

06 August 2019.

EWN Headlines
Mchunu blames govt for failure to fill public service posts
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that over 100,000 vacancies existed in national and provincial departments.

Motsoaledi: Lifting visas aimed at boosting tourism
The department announced that it has relaxed visa laws for Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand.
Miché Solomon: I'd like a relationship with biological mother
Miché Solomon was abducted from Groote Schuur Hospital in 1997 when she was just three days old but was reunited with her biological family four years ago.

