16 August 2019.


Bruce spoke to Ray Mahlaka about Peter Moyo heading back to court to return to work and. And Brrrrrrrtal biz quiz for the week. 

15 August 2019 8:14 PM
14 August 2019 8:15 PM
13 August 2019 8:14 PM
Make Money Mondays with DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane)

12 August 2019 8:37 PM
How to create a prosperous South African economy according to Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks

12 August 2019 7:28 PM
Should companies or high profile individuals make political party donations?

12 August 2019 7:15 PM
9 August 2019 7:37 PM
8 August 2019 8:38 PM
Pravin Gordhan says government 'is in control'

7 August 2019 8:12 PM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
Springbok Women qualify for 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup
The win marked a clean sweep for the Springbok Women in the competition and wrapped up a full-house of points from their three matches following 89-5 and 73-0 victories against Uganda and Madagascar earlier in the tournament.

Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule
Thousands of cheering people gathered around the Friendship Hall next to the Nile, where the documents that will govern Sudan's 39-month transition were signed.

Man to appear in court for alleged human trafficking
The suspect was expected to appear in court on 23 August for a bail application.

