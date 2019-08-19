19 August 2019.

The Money Show

Cas Coovadia, Managing Director of Banking Association of South Africa and Stephen Logan, Consumer Law Specialist of Logan Attorneys discuss the effects of debt-relief law. Anne Hirsch, comedian and entertainer shares her investment and money saving tips.

Make Money Mondays with DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane)

How to create a prosperous South African economy according to Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks

Should companies or high profile individuals make political party donations?

Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
ANC, SACP at loggerheads over interim WC PEC
The ANC's interim committee has been a point of contention after the inclusion of former ministers and premiers such as Lynne Brown and Ebrahim Rasool.
Nxasana: Zuma interference in NPA resulted in my departure
Mxolisi Nxasana returned to the state capture commission of inquiry where he provided details about the breakdown in the relationship between himself and Jacob Zuma.

Mother of SA teacher missing in Vietnam 'hopeless' after organ trading claims
Twenty-three-year-old John Bothma from Kempton Park disappeared in Ho Chi Minh City in May.
