20 August 2019 8:18 PM

Pieter Engelbrecht, Shoprite Holdings’ CEO discusses the sluggish economy the company finds itself in. National Treasury is seeking to curb Section 12J significantly, by implementing a R2.5m limit as part of the Draft Taxation Amendment Bill - Darryn Faulds, Fund Manager with MeTTa Capital explains further. Chris Vick, Communications Consultant explains why CR17 leaks is turning out to be a PR disaster for President Cyril Ramaphosa.