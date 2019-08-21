The Money Show

21 August 2019.


Terry Crawford-Browne, arms deal activist and David Lewis, executive director with corruption watch react and analyse the North Gauteng High Court decision to sets aside Seriti’s findings into controversial arms deal. Fani Titi, Investec’s joint-CEO discusses his career path and the private banking sector.

Make Money Mondays with DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane)

12 August 2019 8:37 PM
How to create a prosperous South African economy according to Grant Neser - MD at JoJo Tanks

12 August 2019 7:28 PM
Should companies or high profile individuals make political party donations?

12 August 2019 7:15 PM
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
Arms deal commission court ruling hailed by anti-corruption activists
The commission, chaired by Judge Willie Seriti, ran for four years and cost taxpayers over R130 million.
Family: Autopsy shows Tshegofatso Selahle was severely beaten
His sister, Letsoba Selahle, said they were in possession of an autopsy report that confirmed that her brother died from physical injuries he sustained while in metro police custody.

Lack of transformation in mining sector under spotlight again in Parly
The portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy on Wednesday hosted an engagement session with organisations in the mining and energy sectors.
