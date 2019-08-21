21 August 2019.

Terry Crawford-Browne, arms deal activist and David Lewis, executive director with corruption watch react and analyse the North Gauteng High Court decision to sets aside Seriti’s findings into controversial arms deal. Fani Titi, Investec’s joint-CEO discusses his career path and the private banking sector.
