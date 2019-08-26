26 August 2019 8:13 PM

South African Revenue Services’ commissioner, Edward Kieswitter explains why he is concerned about tax revolt and the ramifications of that. Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24 and author of the forthcoming book Blessed by Bosasa analyses the suspicious death of the controversial, Gavin Watson (the former head of Bosasa). Randall Abrahams, Idols’ judge talks about his upbringing, career path and his investment philosophies.