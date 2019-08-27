The Money Show

27 August 2019.


Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex discusses Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s surprise growth strategy published on the national treasury’s website.   Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management and Russell Rensburg,  Programme Manager Health Systems and Policy at University of the Witwatersrand debate the practicality of the national Health Insurance bill and its impact on the South Africa economy. 

26 August 2019.

26 August 2019.

26 August 2019 8:13 PM
Business book. (So you want to build a startup)

Business book. (So you want to build a startup)

26 August 2019 7:50 PM
Stadio net interim profit jumped 47% to over R53 million thanks to the acquisitions.

Stadio net interim profit jumped 47% to over R53 million thanks to the acquisitions.

26 August 2019 7:47 PM
Stock Pick Monday: Naspers,Ferrari and Stor - Age Property Reit.

Stock Pick Monday: Naspers,Ferrari and Stor - Age Property Reit.

26 August 2019 7:22 PM
The markets commentary- Old mutual investment group.

The markets commentary- Old mutual investment group.

26 August 2019 7:16 PM
23 August 2019.

23 August 2019.

23 August 2019 7:19 PM
22 August 2019.

22 August 2019.

22 August 2019 8:13 PM
21 August 2019.

21 August 2019.

21 August 2019 8:13 PM
20 August 2019

20 August 2019

20 August 2019 8:18 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA

If implemented, the act will put into motion measures to address the high non-compliance rate with the law, giving powers to the labour minister to regulate sector targets.
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health
Makhura: NHI is the answer to revolutionise public health

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the NHI fund would ensure the rich and poor have equal access to health
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’
SANDF able to defend the country despite ‘lack of funding’

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said budget constraints mean the SANDF can’t afford to install essential technology or put the required number of boots on the ground to guard the country’s borders.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us