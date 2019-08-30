30 August 2019.

Ernie Lai King, managing director of One Road Consulting analyses SA Revenue Services tax collection challenges and its target misses. Bruce Whitfield goes through the week’s financial news highlights.
Stadio net interim profit jumped 47% to over R53 million thanks to the acquisitions.
Stock Pick Monday: Naspers,Ferrari and Stor - Age Property Reit.
