20 February 2020

The pandemic flag and the Friday Favorites
Bruce talks to Scenario Planner Clem Sunter about the corona virus. Also the Best bits of the week and the BizQuiz.
chief executives of JSE-listed companies, Massmart, Spur Group and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies' financial results
Economists and tax experts analyse Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget statement for 2020/21. Benjamin Trisk, CNA's in-coming CEO discusses his career path at Exclusive Books and how he might run CNA when he takes over.
Futurist, Graeme Codrington discusses how "deep fakes" operate and people need to be extremely cautious of them . Also the chief executives of Shoprite, Curro and Imperial take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies' financial results.
John Smit, Group CEO of SSG Holdings and Former Captain of Springboks shares his philosophies towards saving and investing money. Sasol and JSE Ltd's chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies' financial results and analyse the economic environment.
Bruce talks to economist Iraj Abedian about expectations for the budget next week. Also the Best Bits of the week and the Brutal BizQuiz.
Mohsin Tajbha, Grand Parade Investments' CEO tells Bruce Whitfield why the company decided to dispose of its interest in Burger King to ECP Investments. George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics analyses the inflation numbers that increased at a faster rate of 4.5% in January, compared to 4% in December.
Prof David Everatt, Chair at South African Statistics Council tells Bruce Whitfield why his organisation has threatened to resign over lack of funding and frozen posts. He takes Bruce through the implications of the fall of Stats SA. Ekow Eghane, Head of Tax at Southern African EY discusses reasons his company's call for a reduction in corporate tax in South Africa. Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist with amaBhungane tells Bruce Whitfield about how PIC's R4.3bn Ayo investment is being spent on Independent Media's bills, Survé's properties and Friends of Iqbal Surve.
Chris Griffith, Anglo American Platinum's outgoing CEO talks about his decision to step down from the company. He also takes Bruce Whitfield through the state of the mining economy in South Africa. Paul Keable, chief strategy officer at Ashley Madison talks about the business the global business of Infidelity. Zander 'Jack Parow' Tyler, rapper talks about his first jobs and earlier lessons with money.