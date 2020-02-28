Massmart, Spur Cooperation and Liberty publish financial results

Prof David Everatt, Chair at South African Statistics Council tells Bruce Whitfield why his organisation has threatened to resign over lack of funding and frozen posts. He takes Bruce through the implications of the fall of Stats SA. Ekow Eghane, Head of Tax at Southern African EY discusses reasons his company’s call for a reduction in corporate tax in South Africa. Dewald van Rensburg, Investigative Journalist with amaBhungane tells Bruce Whitfield about how PIC’s R4.3bn Ayo investment is being spent on Independent Media’s bills, Survé’s properties and Friends of Iqbal Surve.

arrow_forward