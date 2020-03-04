Standard Bank and Santan financial results.

Chief executives of Standard Bank and Santam take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results. Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health shares reasons why the medical aid ha decided to extend benefits across all health insurance products for VOVID-19.
Transnet's new chief executive, Portia Derby shares career path and her strategy to turn the state-owned company around. Energy expert, Professor Anthony Erberhard explains why he supports calls to use unions members' pension funds support the ailing power utility, Eskom.
Economists discuss the effect of South Africa falling into a recession, and Nedbank's CEO Mike Brown takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results.
Economists analyse the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy. China's manufacturing purchasing managers index sank to 40.3 in February, down from January's 51.1 and the lowest reading since the survey began in 2004.
Bruce talks to Scenario Planner Clem Sunter about the corona virus. Also the Best bits of the week and the BizQuiz.
chief executives of JSE-listed companies, Massmart, Spur Group and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies' financial results
Economists and tax experts analyse Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget statement for 2020/21. Benjamin Trisk, CNA's in-coming CEO discusses his career path at Exclusive Books and how he might run CNA when he takes over.
Futurist, Graeme Codrington discusses how "deep fakes" operate and people need to be extremely cautious of them . Also the chief executives of Shoprite, Curro and Imperial take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies' financial results.
John Smit, Group CEO of SSG Holdings and Former Captain of Springboks shares his philosophies towards saving and investing money. Sasol and JSE Ltd's chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies' financial results and analyse the economic environment.
Bruce talks to economist Iraj Abedian about expectations for the budget next week. Also the Best Bits of the week and the Brutal BizQuiz.