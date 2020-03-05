SA mining sector in crisis mode

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Uyinene's death could have been prevented had Post Office acted, says uncle The family of Uyinene Mrwetyana is suing the Post Office. Her uncle says someone must answer for her unnecessary, preventable deat... 6 March 2020 1:56 PM
Ninow's lawyers claim circumstances weren't thoroughly considered in sentencing The lawyers for convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow have applied for leave to appeal his life imprisonment sentence and convicti... 6 March 2020 1:25 PM
OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points? DA Member of Parliament's health portfolio committee Siviwe Gwarube went on an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday. 6 March 2020 1:23 PM
View all Local
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
De Lille says only Ramaphosa authorised to act against DG in state funeral fraud Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille says only President Cyril Ramaphosa has the legal powers to act against her DG Sam Vukela. 5 March 2020 4:31 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sees no need to resign after court orders apology in GBV row ANC MP Boy Mamabolo says he sees no reason to step down from his position after falsely accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abuse... 5 March 2020 2:24 PM
View all Politics
Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait Activists will protest against the live export of sheep to the Middle East on Saturday after a court case was struck off the roll... 6 March 2020 12:38 PM
How to invest and manage your money when the world gets 'flu' Markets are in turmoil in the wake of the coronavirus. How can you ''quarantine" your funds in a safe space? 5 March 2020 8:05 PM
'Members will be covered for COVID-19' - medical fund assures extended benefits Discovery assures members they will be covered in cases of confirmed COVID-19. 5 March 2020 7:48 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Do Knysna's elephants share the forest with a 'Yeti' or two? Gareth Patterson gives a fascinating glimpse into his new book, including sightings of human-like creatures in the Knysna Forest. 5 March 2020 4:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
Everybody say Hoopla! - Cycle Tour hero explains story behind iconic race signal The Cape Town Cycle Tour's “hoopla” man shares the origins of the phrase which gets cyclists going on race day. 5 March 2020 11:52 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
SA mining sector in crisis mode

SA mining sector in crisis mode

Mining analysts assess the impact of Anglo American Platinum,the world's second -largest producer of platinum group metals,temporarily shutting down it's Rustenburg converter plat and declare force majeure. Bruce also plays the brutal biz quiz with listeners  



More episodes from The Money Show

Standard Bank and Santan financial results.

5 March 2020 8:18 PM

Chief executives of Standard Bank and Santam take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results. Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health shares reasons why the medical aid ha decided to extend benefits across all health insurance products for VOVID-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Energy expert supports calls to use unions members’ pension funds support Eskom. Transnet’s new CEO shares how she plans to fix the parastatal

4 March 2020 8:30 PM

Transnet’s new chief executive, Portia Derby shares career path and her strategy to turn the state-owned company around. Energy expert, Professor Anthony Erberhard explains why he supports calls to use unions members’ pension funds support the ailing power utility, Eskom.   

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA return to a recession in less than two years. Nebank misses earnings target

3 March 2020 8:22 PM

Economists discuss the effect of South Africa falling into a recession, and Nedbank’s CEO Mike Brown takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronavirus likely to cause a full-blown global recession?

2 March 2020 8:18 PM

Economists analyse the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy.  China's manufacturing purchasing managers index sank to 40.3 in February, down from January's 51.1 and the lowest reading since the survey began in 2004.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

28 FEB 2020

28 February 2020 7:43 PM

The pandemic flag and the Friday Favorites

Bruce talks to Scenario Planner Clem Sunter about the corona virus. Also the Best bits of the week and the BizQuiz. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Massmart, Spur Cooperation and Liberty publish financial results

27 February 2020 8:17 PM

chief executives of JSE-listed companies, Massmart, Spur Group and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

26 February 2020

26 February 2020 8:20 PM

Economists and tax experts analyse Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget statement for 2020/21. Benjamin Trisk, CNA’s in-coming CEO discusses his career path at Exclusive Books and how he might run CNA when he takes over.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

25 February 2020

25 February 2020 8:11 PM

Futurist, Graeme Codrington discusses how "deep fakes" operate and people need to be extremely cautious of them . Also the chief executives of Shoprite, Curro and Imperial take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies' financial results.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

24 February 2020

24 February 2020 8:14 PM

John Smit, Group CEO of SSG Holdings and Former Captain of Springboks shares his philosophies towards saving and investing money.  Sasol and JSE Ltd’s chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results and analyse the economic environment.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag

'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'

Business Opinion Politics

The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway

Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Three workers dead after rockfall at AngloGold Ashanti's Carletonville mine

6 March 2020 6:59 PM

Mkhize urges school of COVID-19 patient's children to resume classes

6 March 2020 4:30 PM

Spreading fake news on COVID-19 will cause panic - Mkhize

6 March 2020 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA