Dropping oil prices, virus fears and market carnage

Latest Local
Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of seven people in Khayelitsha. 9 March 2020 5:17 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Handbook offers SA teachers lessons on how to handle violent pupils at schools The SA Council for Educators (Sace) has drafted a handbook on how teachers should deal with violent situations and unruly pupils. 9 March 2020 2:03 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Zuma happy to hand over tax records to Public Protector Business Day journalist Karyn Maughan summarises arguments currently underway on the Pretoria High Court. 6 March 2020 2:02 PM
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN. 9 March 2020 8:32 PM
How COVID-19 is undermining world economic growth on a massive scale A bloodbath on financial markets worldwide as a result of virus fears. 9 March 2020 7:55 PM
Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa The three stocks of the week, as chosen by Ashraf Mohamed from Sycamore Fund. 9 March 2020 7:34 PM
Basic medical aid members only covered for Covid-19 if complications arise If it’s a mild infection, it comes from your Medical Savings Account. Only if there are complications is it treated as a PMB. 9 March 2020 11:18 AM
What do you think of BMW's new logo? BMW has introduced a new brand design, but for online and offline communication only at this stage. 9 March 2020 10:18 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] Director and cast describe the making of local feature film 'Moffie' 'Moffie' has been making waves on the international film festival circuit. It opens in South Africa on Friday 13 March 2020. 6 March 2020 4:03 PM
International star Nomzamo Mbatha fights for a better life for our children While living in the United States these days, she still calls South Africa home and is doing inspirational philanthropic work. 6 March 2020 11:06 AM
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about' A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quaranti... 9 March 2020 5:59 PM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Dropping oil prices, virus fears and market carnage

Dropping oil prices, virus fears and market carnage

Bruce talks to a variety of analyst on the impact of a dropping oil price and COVID-19 fears on economies and financial markets. Also Make Money Mondays with Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. And three stock picks on an impossible day in Stock Pick Mondays.



More episodes from The Money Show

SA mining sector in crisis mode

6 March 2020 7:14 PM

Mining analysts assess the impact of Anglo American Platinum,the world's second -largest producer of platinum group metals,temporarily shutting down it's Rustenburg converter plat and declare force majeure. Bruce also plays the brutal biz quiz with listeners  

Standard Bank and Santan financial results.

5 March 2020 8:18 PM

Chief executives of Standard Bank and Santam take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results. Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health shares reasons why the medical aid ha decided to extend benefits across all health insurance products for VOVID-19.

Energy expert supports calls to use unions members’ pension funds support Eskom. Transnet’s new CEO shares how she plans to fix the parastatal

4 March 2020 8:30 PM

Transnet’s new chief executive, Portia Derby shares career path and her strategy to turn the state-owned company around. Energy expert, Professor Anthony Erberhard explains why he supports calls to use unions members’ pension funds support the ailing power utility, Eskom.   

SA return to a recession in less than two years. Nebank misses earnings target

3 March 2020 8:22 PM

Economists discuss the effect of South Africa falling into a recession, and Nedbank’s CEO Mike Brown takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.

Coronavirus likely to cause a full-blown global recession?

2 March 2020 8:18 PM

Economists analyse the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy.  China's manufacturing purchasing managers index sank to 40.3 in February, down from January's 51.1 and the lowest reading since the survey began in 2004.

28 FEB 2020

28 February 2020 7:43 PM

The pandemic flag and the Friday Favorites

Bruce talks to Scenario Planner Clem Sunter about the corona virus. Also the Best bits of the week and the BizQuiz. 

Massmart, Spur Cooperation and Liberty publish financial results

27 February 2020 8:17 PM

chief executives of JSE-listed companies, Massmart, Spur Group and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results 

26 February 2020

26 February 2020 8:20 PM

Economists and tax experts analyse Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget statement for 2020/21. Benjamin Trisk, CNA’s in-coming CEO discusses his career path at Exclusive Books and how he might run CNA when he takes over.

25 February 2020

25 February 2020 8:11 PM

Futurist, Graeme Codrington discusses how "deep fakes" operate and people need to be extremely cautious of them . Also the chief executives of Shoprite, Curro and Imperial take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies' financial results.

Four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in SA

Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war

Business

Cape Town mom describes how airline brushed off daughter's harassment on flight

Business Lifestyle

Tshwane council meet to have no bearing on move to dissolve it - Gauteng Cogta

9 March 2020 7:47 PM

Royal farewell: Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

9 March 2020 6:56 PM

Grayston Prep to resume classes on Wednesday after suspected COVID-19 case

9 March 2020 6:43 PM

