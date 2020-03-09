FirstRand reports a jump in half-year profits and Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:31
Why do fit people have heart attacks? Are heart attack victims younger than before?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Liesl Zuhlke - at Cardiologist at Red Cross Hospital
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Playing high level sport without spectators
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi Minister Aaron Motsoaledi warns refugees that they may be repatriated if they refuse to reintegrate back into local communities. 10 March 2020 4:44 PM
"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope SA diver Amber Fillary set a new world record by freediving 70 metres under the ice in one breath, all for mental health awareness... 10 March 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt Eskom has begun collecting what's owed to them by repossessing property from the Emfuleni municipality. 10 March 2020 1:03 PM
President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. 10 March 2020 1:14 PM
Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro Clement Manyathela interviews Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura. 9 March 2020 2:28 PM
Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt 80 buses, 4 metre-high walls, drone deployment all part of process to bring back the central line shut down in November. 7 March 2020 12:46 PM
Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses. 10 March 2020 7:58 PM
Vodacom to cut data prices by 30 per cent from April - who benefits? The news broke on Tuesday that Vodacom is to cut data prices drastically. 10 March 2020 7:28 PM
FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse FirstRand has reported a five percent increase in profits but impairment costs - bad debt - has risen 18 per cent. 10 March 2020 6:52 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
CT Cycle Tour update: Coronavirus protocols, introduction of e-bikes Tour director David Bellairs says protocols are in place at both the Expo and on the route, 9 entrants from Italy have withdrawn. 5 March 2020 6:22 PM
Near perfect cycling weather expected for Sunday’s 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour The weather gods seem to be smiling on the 2020 Cape Town Cycle Tour, the world's largest individually timed cycle race. 5 March 2020 12:21 PM
[LISTEN] Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about' A man currently locked down in Lake Como, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, describes the situation in the coronavirus quaranti... 9 March 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village Residents of Settecani in Modena were startled when they turned on their taps and sparkling red wine came pouring out. 9 March 2020 10:36 AM
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread On Sunday Pope Francis will not deliver the prayer of the Angelus from an open window overlooking St Peters Square as is tradition... 8 March 2020 9:10 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
FirstRand reports a jump in half-year profits and Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings

FirstRand reports a jump in half-year profits and Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings

FirstRand's CEO Allan Pullinger takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results and warns that the South African economic slowdown will get worse. Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data explains why the company has decided to collapse Systems Integration, Internet Solutions, Britehouse and ContinuitySA under one company. 



Dropping oil prices, virus fears and market carnage

9 March 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce talks to a variety of analyst on the impact of a dropping oil price and COVID-19 fears on economies and financial markets. Also Make Money Mondays with Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. And three stock picks on an impossible day in Stock Pick Mondays.

SA mining sector in crisis mode

6 March 2020 7:14 PM

Mining analysts assess the impact of Anglo American Platinum,the world's second -largest producer of platinum group metals,temporarily shutting down it's Rustenburg converter plat and declare force majeure. Bruce also plays the brutal biz quiz with listeners  

Standard Bank and Santan financial results.

5 March 2020 8:18 PM

Chief executives of Standard Bank and Santam take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results. Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health shares reasons why the medical aid ha decided to extend benefits across all health insurance products for VOVID-19.

Energy expert supports calls to use unions members' pension funds support Eskom. Transnet's new CEO shares how she plans to fix the parastatal

4 March 2020 8:30 PM

Transnet's new chief executive, Portia Derby shares career path and her strategy to turn the state-owned company around. Energy expert, Professor Anthony Erberhard explains why he supports calls to use unions members' pension funds support the ailing power utility, Eskom.   

SA return to a recession in less than two years. Nebank misses earnings target

3 March 2020 8:22 PM

Economists discuss the effect of South Africa falling into a recession, and Nedbank's CEO Mike Brown takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results.

Coronavirus likely to cause a full-blown global recession?

2 March 2020 8:18 PM

Economists analyse the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy.  China's manufacturing purchasing managers index sank to 40.3 in February, down from January's 51.1 and the lowest reading since the survey began in 2004.

28 FEB 2020

28 February 2020 7:43 PM

The pandemic flag and the Friday Favorites

Bruce talks to Scenario Planner Clem Sunter about the corona virus. Also the Best bits of the week and the BizQuiz. 

Massmart, Spur Cooperation and Liberty publish financial results

27 February 2020 8:17 PM

chief executives of JSE-listed companies, Massmart, Spur Group and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies' financial results 

26 February 2020

26 February 2020 8:20 PM

Economists and tax experts analyse Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget statement for 2020/21. Benjamin Trisk, CNA's in-coming CEO discusses his career path at Exclusive Books and how he might run CNA when he takes over.

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Performance of the JSE Top 40 (year-to-date) after Monday’s market violence

Business

Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa

Business

EFF to head to ConCourt to appeal CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane

10 March 2020 7:49 PM

Eskom wins appeal bid against Nersa over 2018/19 tariff hike

10 March 2020 6:37 PM

Why the ConCourt case for domestic workers is so important

10 March 2020 6:15 PM

