Millions wiped off local and global markets as the coronavirus fears spread

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Report finds systemic corruption at all levels of water sector Corruption in SA's water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the entire country at risk, according to a new report... 12 March 2020 4:24 PM
Public schools don't have powers to suspend classes over covid-19, warns DBE The Health Department is the only authority that can shut down a school over a suspected coronavirus case, according to the DBE. 12 March 2020 2:44 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir busting coronavirus myths is a breath of fresh air The youth choir took to social media with a video encouraging people to wash hands and foot bump rather than shake hands. 12 March 2020 9:54 AM
View all Local
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
Tshwane DA councillor quits: 'EFF, ANC disruptions meant we get no work done' Johan Jansen says he has had enough and without a city manager, and an executive mayor their hands are tied. 12 March 2020 1:25 PM
'Eight Life Esidimeni patients still missing, they might also be dead' - DA More than 140 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy. And now years later, eight are still missing. 11 March 2020 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Covid-19: a future of work perspective The work place in times of pandemics must adjust quickly. 12 March 2020 7:56 PM
Sanlam results also hit by low economic growth Sanlam reported a large drop in profit, but operationally it is actually doing quite well. 12 March 2020 7:40 PM
View all Business
Eco-friendly cleaning to be implemented at all CT tidal pools by end of the year Meet the woman who sparked the progressive move - freediver and founder of @capetowntidalpools, Lisa Beasley. 11 March 2020 4:47 PM
Find out what your car is worth – in other words, its 'book value' Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena answers a listener who enquires about the book value of his vehicle. 11 March 2020 3:21 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
View all Sport
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey My Broadband's Jan Vermeulen reports on its Netflix 2020 Survey suggesting Netflix users have doubled over the past year. 10 March 2020 7:18 AM
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape. 7 March 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all World
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Graça Machel on cover of latest Forbes Africa magazine Forbes Africa ranks Graça Machel – widow of former President Nelson Mandela – as one of the Continent’s 50 most powerful women. 5 March 2020 1:09 PM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Millions wiped off local and global markets as the coronavirus fears spread

Millions wiped off local and global markets as the coronavirus fears spread

Economic experts talk Bruce Whitfield about the financial effects of the COVID-19 on jittery global markets. Sanlam’s CEO, Ian Kirk discusses lacklustre annual financial results in a recession hit economy.  



More episodes from The Money Show

Absa Group’s new CEO deliver his first financial results. MTN’s CEO steps down

11 March 2020 8:18 PM

Absa Group's new CEO, Daniel Mminele eager to put lender back in pole position as it reports 3% rise in full-year profit. MTN delivers its own annual financial results and its CEO announces plans to step down from the helm. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FirstRand reports a jump in half-year profits and Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings

10 March 2020 8:19 PM

FirstRand’s CEO Allan Pullinger takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and warns that the South African economic slowdown will get worse. Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data explains why the company has decided to collapse Systems Integration, Internet Solutions, Britehouse and ContinuitySA under one company. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dropping oil prices, virus fears and market carnage

9 March 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce talks to a variety of analyst on the impact of a dropping oil price and COVID-19 fears on economies and financial markets. Also Make Money Mondays with Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. And three stock picks on an impossible day in Stock Pick Mondays.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA mining sector in crisis mode

6 March 2020 7:14 PM

Mining analysts assess the impact of Anglo American Platinum,the world's second -largest producer of platinum group metals,temporarily shutting down it's Rustenburg converter plat and declare force majeure. Bruce also plays the brutal biz quiz with listeners  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Standard Bank and Santan financial results.

5 March 2020 8:18 PM

Chief executives of Standard Bank and Santam take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results. Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health shares reasons why the medical aid ha decided to extend benefits across all health insurance products for VOVID-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Energy expert supports calls to use unions members’ pension funds support Eskom. Transnet’s new CEO shares how she plans to fix the parastatal

4 March 2020 8:30 PM

Transnet’s new chief executive, Portia Derby shares career path and her strategy to turn the state-owned company around. Energy expert, Professor Anthony Erberhard explains why he supports calls to use unions members’ pension funds support the ailing power utility, Eskom.   

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA return to a recession in less than two years. Nebank misses earnings target

3 March 2020 8:22 PM

Economists discuss the effect of South Africa falling into a recession, and Nedbank’s CEO Mike Brown takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coronavirus likely to cause a full-blown global recession?

2 March 2020 8:18 PM

Economists analyse the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy.  China's manufacturing purchasing managers index sank to 40.3 in February, down from January's 51.1 and the lowest reading since the survey began in 2004.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

28 FEB 2020

28 February 2020 7:43 PM

The pandemic flag and the Friday Favorites

Bruce talks to Scenario Planner Clem Sunter about the corona virus. Also the Best bits of the week and the BizQuiz. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears

Lifestyle Local

Why this MP posted her salary slip online - 'none of this should be secret'

Politics

Sasol shares fall yet another 40% in an hour (it’s down 95% since April 2019)

Business

EWN Highlights

Canada's Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for coronavirus

12 March 2020 7:53 PM

Mbalula ‘concerned’ about commuters being exposed to coronavirus

12 March 2020 7:32 PM

Mkhize says FS COVID-19 infection misinterpreted

12 March 2020 6:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA