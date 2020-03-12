Two black swan events in one week and the Brutal BizQuiz

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
UCT, Stellenbosch University call off graduation ceremonies for March and April Stellenbosch University and the University of Cape Town both issued statements on Friday in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 5:14 PM
[LISTEN] Capetonian Amy Pittaway about to be evacuated from Wuhan Amy is among the 122 South Africans on their way home from China. 13 March 2020 11:20 AM
Police confirm son opened case against King Dalindyebo AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo facing charges of malicious damage to property and assault, according to police. 13 March 2020 9:55 AM
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students' UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded. 13 March 2020 1:32 PM
Damning findings on former PIC CEO to go to NPA for possible prosecution Business Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka says the almost 1000-page report is a confirmation of suspicions about Dr Dan Matjila. 13 March 2020 12:29 PM
Tito Mboweni: I have been muzzled It seems the powers that be have instructed South Africa's vocal Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to stop tweeting. 12 March 2020 4:54 PM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Unions propose UIF specifically for employees quarantined for Covid-19 There’s a surplus in the fund and it will give employees a sense of ease in these desperate times, says Fedusa’s Riefdah Ajam. 13 March 2020 1:02 PM
Market crashes - what happens to investor money afterwards? Warren Ingram, wealth planner, has sensible advice for investors in gloomy times. 12 March 2020 8:43 PM
Vannie Kaap founder on his 'wakker' moment in his search for 'colouredness' Bernie Fabing says Kaaps is a creole-like language created by Khoi and slaves, and the foundation of Afrikaans itself. 13 March 2020 10:42 AM
Herzlia shuts down all eight of its WC schools over coronavirus fears The United Herzlia Schools have suspended classes on all campuses over fears of a coronavirus breakout in the school community. 12 March 2020 1:42 PM
Contacts linked to Cape covid-19 patient asymptomatic thus far - WC Health MEC There aren't yet any symptomatic cases linked to the Cape Town man diagnosed with coronavirus this week, according to the MEC. 12 March 2020 12:33 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019 Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry. 11 March 2020 11:22 AM
[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020 The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct. 8 March 2020 9:06 AM
Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has been postponed for the foreseeable future as the world grapples with Covid-19. 13 March 2020 5:57 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 13 March 2020 5:40 PM
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus. 13 March 2020 4:25 PM
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight cha... 11 March 2020 2:23 PM
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe. 11 March 2020 1:29 PM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free. 13 March 2020 2:19 PM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did' They’re too anxious, says John Davenport (Havas). They also drink far less and therefore make better decisions. 10 March 2020 11:15 AM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Two black swan events in one week and the Brutal BizQuiz

Two black swan events in one week and the Brutal BizQuiz

Ray White was in for Bruce and spoke to Journalist Ray Mahlaka about the damning PIC report. Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage on the record slumps in the market of the week as well as the Brutal Bizquiz.



More episodes from The Money Show

Millions wiped off local and global markets as the coronavirus fears spread

12 March 2020 8:15 PM

Economic experts talk Bruce Whitfield about the financial effects of the COVID-19 on jittery global markets. Sanlam’s CEO, Ian Kirk discusses lacklustre annual financial results in a recession hit economy.  

Absa Group’s new CEO deliver his first financial results. MTN’s CEO steps down

11 March 2020 8:18 PM

Absa Group's new CEO, Daniel Mminele eager to put lender back in pole position as it reports 3% rise in full-year profit. MTN delivers its own annual financial results and its CEO announces plans to step down from the helm. 

FirstRand reports a jump in half-year profits and Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings

10 March 2020 8:19 PM

FirstRand’s CEO Allan Pullinger takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and warns that the South African economic slowdown will get worse. Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data explains why the company has decided to collapse Systems Integration, Internet Solutions, Britehouse and ContinuitySA under one company. 

Dropping oil prices, virus fears and market carnage

9 March 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce talks to a variety of analyst on the impact of a dropping oil price and COVID-19 fears on economies and financial markets. Also Make Money Mondays with Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. And three stock picks on an impossible day in Stock Pick Mondays.

SA mining sector in crisis mode

6 March 2020 7:14 PM

Mining analysts assess the impact of Anglo American Platinum,the world's second -largest producer of platinum group metals,temporarily shutting down it's Rustenburg converter plat and declare force majeure. Bruce also plays the brutal biz quiz with listeners  

Standard Bank and Santan financial results.

5 March 2020 8:18 PM

Chief executives of Standard Bank and Santam take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results. Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health shares reasons why the medical aid ha decided to extend benefits across all health insurance products for VOVID-19.

Energy expert supports calls to use unions members’ pension funds support Eskom. Transnet’s new CEO shares how she plans to fix the parastatal

4 March 2020 8:30 PM

Transnet’s new chief executive, Portia Derby shares career path and her strategy to turn the state-owned company around. Energy expert, Professor Anthony Erberhard explains why he supports calls to use unions members’ pension funds support the ailing power utility, Eskom.   

SA return to a recession in less than two years. Nebank misses earnings target

3 March 2020 8:22 PM

Economists discuss the effect of South Africa falling into a recession, and Nedbank’s CEO Mike Brown takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.

Coronavirus likely to cause a full-blown global recession?

2 March 2020 8:18 PM

Economists analyse the effect of the coronavirus on the global economy.  China's manufacturing purchasing managers index sank to 40.3 in February, down from January's 51.1 and the lowest reading since the survey began in 2004.

Trending

Two new coronavirus patients confirmed in Western Cape as SA's cases rise to 24

Local

Parent of Herzlia pupil tested positive for Covid-19, school confirms

Local

Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed indefinitely

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Mkhize urges South Africans to be vigilant about contact as COVID-19 spreads

13 March 2020 7:23 PM

Drop in demand to see power cuts move to stage 2 on Saturday

13 March 2020 7:12 PM

Prasa suspends 12 senior officials

13 March 2020 6:12 PM

