Another bloodbath on the markets

Ray White was in for Bruce and spoke to Journalist Ray Mahlaka about the damning PIC report. Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage on the record slumps in the market of the week as well as the Brutal Bizquiz.
Economic experts talk Bruce Whitfield about the financial effects of the COVID-19 on jittery global markets. Sanlam's CEO, Ian Kirk discusses lacklustre annual financial results in a recession hit economy.
Absa Group's new CEO, Daniel Mminele eager to put lender back in pole position as it reports 3% rise in full-year profit. MTN delivers its own annual financial results and its CEO announces plans to step down from the helm.
FirstRand's CEO Allan Pullinger takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results and warns that the South African economic slowdown will get worse. Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data explains why the company has decided to collapse Systems Integration, Internet Solutions, Britehouse and ContinuitySA under one company.
Bruce talks to a variety of analyst on the impact of a dropping oil price and COVID-19 fears on economies and financial markets. Also Make Money Mondays with Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. And three stock picks on an impossible day in Stock Pick Mondays.
Mining analysts assess the impact of Anglo American Platinum,the world's second -largest producer of platinum group metals,temporarily shutting down it's Rustenburg converter plat and declare force majeure. Bruce also plays the brutal biz quiz with listeners
Chief executives of Standard Bank and Santam take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results. Dr. Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health shares reasons why the medical aid ha decided to extend benefits across all health insurance products for VOVID-19.
Transnet's new chief executive, Portia Derby shares career path and her strategy to turn the state-owned company around. Energy expert, Professor Anthony Erberhard explains why he supports calls to use unions members' pension funds support the ailing power utility, Eskom.
Economists discuss the effect of South Africa falling into a recession, and Nedbank's CEO Mike Brown takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results.