Veteran journalist John Matisonn, speaks to Bruce about his much talked about book: God, Spies and Lies, he talks about the explosive insider's account since Mandela came to power of how South Africa got here. And our Make Money Monday’s guest is Adv. Barry Roux and he talks about his childhood life and his relationship with money.
25 July 2016
