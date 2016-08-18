18 August 2016 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sim Shabalaba of Standard Bank, their share price rose 2.5% to R146.20 today after the bank raised its interim dividend by 12% to R3.40 for the six months to end-June, from the same period’s R3.03. He raised issues facing the banking industry at the moment: fraud and new competitors coming into the sector.