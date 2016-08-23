An unbelievable close on the markets as the Rand fell rapidly, due to news that finance minister and former South African Revenue Service (Sars) employees have been asked to report to the Hawks later this week, Bruce speaks to Daily Maverick’s MARIANNE THAMM who broke the story
23 August 2016
|
8 May 2019 8:29 PM
|
7 May 2019 8:17 PM
|
6 May 2019 8:26 PM
|
3 May 2019 7:34 PM
|
2 May 2019 8:15 PM
|
1 May 2019 8:12 PM
|
30 April 2019 8:14 PM
|
29 April 2019 8:13 PM
|
26 April 2019 7:15 PM
|
25 April 2019 8:17 PM