24 August 2016

#Hands off Pravin is the theme of The Money Show this evening. A plethora of big business voices coming forward to defend Minister Pravin Gordhan, who announced earlier he will NOT be presenting himself to the Hawks on Thursday, stating: “I have a job to do, let me do my job!”
