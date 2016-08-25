The country seems to be rallying around Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, both Civil Society lead by Mark Heywood of Section 27 and Economic Academics pulling no punches when speaking to Bruce tonight about the crisis the country is facing at the moment, and how it will directly impact on the economy and more importantly the poor.
The Hawks vs Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan Saga continues
