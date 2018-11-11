Guest: Marcè Underwood / Musician,Songwriter & Poet. Marcè Underwood is a classically trained singer and poet who’s repertoire expands from Opera to Jazz. She recently made the finals of the Open Mic Jazz Competition at GrandWest.
Profile: Marcè Underwood.
16 November 2018 1:41 AM
16 November 2018 1:02 AM
16 November 2018 12:11 AM
15 November 2018 11:40 PM
15 November 2018 1:27 AM
15 November 2018 1:02 AM
15 November 2018 12:45 AM
14 November 2018 11:54 PM
14 November 2018 11:47 PM
14 November 2018 1:14 AM