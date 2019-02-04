Culture Sundays: Desmond John (Musician)

4 February 2019 12:19 AM

Guest: Desmond John / Musician. He started out recording some music with a friend in a studio in Johannesburg back in 2014 at the age of 15 and did not know he will start his music career. He has worked with Kendrick Dean – producer of hit songs for Chris Brown, Justin Bieber and Usher as well as a slew of other big names in the American music industry.