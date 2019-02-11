11 February 2019 12:03 AM

Guest : Bhekisisa Mncube We met my first guest tonight for the first time last year when he spoke very candidly about his history as a perpetrator of gender based violence - tonight we delve deeper into Bhekisisa Mncube’s life as we discuss his debut memoir The Love Diary of A Zulu Boy which explores his life as a lover, husband, father and, for a part of his life an abuser - it’s a brutally honest memoir which spans his life from childhood to the present day.