EXTRA BITS - CANDICE THIKESON

11 February 2019 1:03 AM

Guest : Candice Thikeson is a young art historian and lecturer listed as one of 200 young South Africans to look out for by Mail and Guardian in 2017. She’s a Mandela Rhodes Scholarsh and she’s a full-time lecturer at the University of the Free State’s department of art history and image studies, and is the first black woman to be employed in that department and we welcome her to late nights this evening to talk about her career thus far and decolonizing art history in South Africa.